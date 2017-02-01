NPP Seeks Nominees For DCEs

Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has requested interested, eligible and competent party members from the constituency and the regional levels and finally the national headquarters, for consideration and approval for appointment to the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) positions.

In a memo to party executives and Members of Parliament (MPs), the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, would recommend persons for approval by the various assemblies for the positions.

According to him, the various constituencies are expected to sent names of shortlisted applicants to the regional secretariat not later than Wednesday, February 1, 2017 for onward transmission to the national headquarters and then to the presidency not later than February 13, 2017.

“Based on the stated criteria established, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, with the approval of the president, will publish the list for consideration and approval by the MMDAs,” the memo stated.

It also asked the regional secretariat to submit to the national office the number and names of recommended government appointees for the various MMDAs, not later than February 1, 2017.

The memo noted that the exercise ought to be guided by Article 3 of the NPP constitution as well as other relevant provisions of the amended Local Government Act and the nation’s Constitution.

The selection must also take into consideration fair and detailed knowledge in the settings of the respective MMDAs, demonstrable record and trait electability, excellent leadership, communication and organizational skills; and the person ought to have good character and of good standing.