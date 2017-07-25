NPP Screen Delegates

Some of the NPP delegates being screened during the party’s conference in Kumasi

Ashanti regional delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have benefitted from a free health screening exercise to boost their health.

The party’s delegates, including the old and young, were thoroughly screened for sugar and pressure levels, among other ailments.

The free health screening exercise was organised by the NPP Medical Team in Kumasi during the annual NPP Ashanti regional delegates’ conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

For some years now, the group has been organising free health screening exercises for NPP members to help bolster their health.

Fred Okyere, Head of Pharmaceuticals, NPP Medical Team, said the free health screening exercises is their widow’s mite to help the NPP and its members.

According to him, his group played pivotal roles in improving the health needs of NPP members, especially during the electioneering period.

Mr Okyere mentioned that the group also educates the NPP members to live healthy lifestyles.

He stressed the need for the NPP members and Ghanaians in general to stay healthy and contribute towards national transformation.

Mr Okyere proposed that the citizenry should regularly exercise their bodies so as to stay healthy at all times.

He also entreated the populace to avoid excessive drinking of alcohol and also engage in activities so as to beat stress.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi