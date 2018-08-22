NPP Salutes Muslims

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wished Muslims the best of luck on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha celebration.

Eid-Ul-Adha celebration marks an important milestone on the Islamic calendar.

Eid-Ul-Adha, otherwise known as ‘feast of sacrifice’, is the Muslim festival that marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca and the famous sacrifice of Prophet Abraham.

And in a statement issued by its General-Secretary, John Boadu, on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, which happened to be the day of the celebration in Ghana and across the world, the NPP said “today is therefore not just a day for merrymaking and celebration as we often see, but more importantly, it is a day for Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices; first of all, to their Maker, and then to fellow humans and to society at large.”

The party called on Muslims to manifest these virtues which underpin the commemoration of Eid-Ul-Adha and renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.

Again, it stressed “as much as we acknowledge the fact that there is every reason for Muslims to celebrate this day even with pomp and pageantry, the party also admonishes them especially the youth to be weary of excessive celebration which may occasion some unpleasant spectacles”.

According to the statement, “it shouldn’t be said that someone got injured or passed on at the end of the day and so we are appealing for moderation and circumspection in the celebration.”

It concluded “once again, the party wishes Muslims a happy Eid-Ul-Adha celebration and also calls on them to use this solemn occasion to pray for the nation and in particular our hard-working President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the government.”

BY Melvin Tarlue