NPP Prayer Group To Celebrate Otiko

Otiko Afisa Djaba

A group calling itself the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prayer Group will host cocktail party to celebrate Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who contributed a lot towards the activities of the group during the 2016 campaign period.

According to the group, the event is being organised to officially extend their appreciation to the minister who is the brain behind the success of the group.

A number of personalities, including all the musicians who supported the NPP to win the 2016 election, will be invited to grace the event.

An executive member of the group, Ebenezer Kofi Boakye, said in addition to the cocktail party, the group will also hold a gospel song ministration and a prayer session to thank God for His abundant blessings.

He explained that the song ministration and prayers are part of moves to provide heavenly protection for the leaders and members of the NPP at all times.