NPP Personalities Pick Awards

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka ‘Wontumi’

A NUMBER of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Ashanti region that had worked hard to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2016 have been rewarded.

They included the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka ‘Wontumi’ and business tycoon, Boris B.

There rest are Dr. Amoako Tuffuor and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng, just to mention a few.

The Concerned Youth of NPP in the Ashanti Region presented a citation to each of the award winners at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, prominent traditional leaders and top notch NPP members were present at the colourful event.

The Concerned Youth of NPP had recognized the significant roles the award winners played in the party’s electoral victory in 2016.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and other dignitaries at the high table

The award was therefore to congratulate them and also motivate other party members to emulate their shining example in the 2020 election.

Boris B, who spoke on behalf of the award winners, urged NPP members to support President Akufo Addo’s government to succeed.

He stated that the new government needs the unflinching support of every Ghanaian in order to implement its laudable policies to develop the country.

Boris B, who was beaming with broad smiles, commended the organisers of the programme, for recognising their hard work and honouring them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi