NPP Past Executives Pray For Nana

THE PAST Executives Forum of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fervently prayed for God’s special protection, favour and guidance for President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The group is optimistic that Nana Akufo-Addo has genuine intentions of introducing proper and effective plans to help transform the country and end the rising poverty.

In this regard, the group, which is made up of past executives of the NPP from the constituency, regional to national levels, prayed passionately to God to protect the president-elect.

“We are praying to God, who is the Creator of heaven and earth and everything within it, to jealously guide, protect and bless our incoming President, Nana Akufo-Addo, so that he will deliver all his attainable promises,” the past executives indicated.

This was contained in a press release which was jointly signed by D.K. Adusei, former NPP Constituency Chairman for Kumawu and Sam Cudjoe, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party.

The Past Executives Forum also congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his resilience and hard work, which had eventually resulted in his historic presidential electoral victory in a third attempt on December 7.

According to them, Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory had shown that the astute politician, who is also an ex-Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, is a born leader and fighter, who can surmount all obstacles in life.

They used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians, including supporters of the opposing political parties, to solidly rally behind Nana Akufo-Addo for him to lead the country into prosperity.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi