NPP Meets Striking Serial Callers In K’si

Nana Boakye

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated moves to help calm down their angry serial callers in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

In that regard, scores of party gurus from Accra, the national capital, will soon move to Kumasi to meet with the peeved serial callers.

Members of the Volunteer Media Communicators, who have been defending the NPP on radio and other media platforms, burnt their mobile phones on Wednesday.

They had complained bitterly that the ruling political party had turned its back on them, so they would not work for the party again.

Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, the NPP National Youth Organizer, announced that the party leadership wants the case resolved immediately, and peacefully.

He announced that some party gurus from Accra, including himself, would be heading to Kumasi in the coming days to resolve the issue.

According to Nana B, the Volunteer Media Communicators are dear to the NPP and so the party is not happy about their mobile phones burning issue.

“The party leadership is not happy about what has happened in Kumasi and so some party gurus will soon move to Kumasi to resolve the case.

“The serial callers are very important to the NPP and so their grievances will receive adequate attention”, Nana B said on Otec Fm in Kumasi.

According to him, the ruling political party needs total peace to enable the government deliver, urging party members to remain united.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi