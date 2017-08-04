NPP Marks UGCC’s 70th Anniversary

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, August 4, 2017 commemorate the 70th anniversary of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

A statement issued by the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the party would collaborate with the Government of Ghana and the Ghana @60 Planning Committee to make the event memorable.

“And so, as the nation commemorates this historic day, the NPP, which is a ‘descendant party’ of the UGCC, joins the rest of the world in eulogizing the founding fathers of the UGCC and for that matter the key architects of Ghana’s independence struggle for their legendary sacrifices in honour of country,” the statement said.

“The party wishes to, on this milestone occasion, extol the enviable virtues and sacrifices of the forebears of our national struggle, including J.B. Danquah, Paa Grant, William Ofori-Atta, Obetsebi Lamptey, Hon. Edward Akufo-Addo, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, V.B. Annan, Oheneba Sakyi Djan, Hon. Akilakpa Sawyer, Hon. N.A. Ollenu, Councilor E.A. Bossman, K.B. Teko, Enoch Mensah, Q. Tagoe, Councilor W.Q.M. Halm, Quist Therson, Councilor Richard Akwei, E.C. Quist, Ben A. Tamakloe, Councilor G.N. Alema, Joe Myers, Dr. F.V. Nanka Bruce, E.C.A. Quarshie, Dr. J.E. Armah, Solomon Odamtten and many others,” it said.

As part of activities for the celebration, the statement indicated that there shall be a memorial and thanksgiving service at the national heroes at Saltpond in the Central Region, a town that hosted the headquarters of the UGCC.

President Akufo-Addo is billed to grace the occasion, and the party has entreated all and sundry, who want to take part in the event to converge on its head office at Asylum Down in Accra and the Ministry of Information for four buses to convey them free of charge.

The celebration would be climaxed with a memorial lecture where the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye, will deliver a paper on Ghana’s history under the theme, “4th August: Ghana’s Day of Destiny” at the National Theatre in Accra.

Accusations

Meanwhile, some critics have accused the ruling party of trying to use the 70th anniversary of the UGCC to relegate the Founder’s Day to the background.

But Mr. Boadu has denied such reports.

