NPP Loyal Ladies Screen Residents

Some patients being attended to during the health screening

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies have organized a health screening to cater for the health needs of the people of Kasoa.

The participants were screened for malaria, hepatitis B, high blood pressure, among others, with free medication and registration of participants for the National Health Insurance.

It formed part of their social responsibility initiatives, one of which is to provide healthcare for individuals who barely visit the hospitals for medical attention due to a number of reasons.

The chairman for the occasion, Nana Kwabena Appiah, one of the founders of NPP Loyal Ladies, highlighted the motive behind organizing the health screenings. He said the aim of the event was to bring the hospital to the market women and people of Kasoa.

This is the eight in a series of health screenings organized by the group after similar ones had been held at Ada, Saltpond and the northern part of Ghana, with the aim of reaching out to individuals all over the country.

Most of the participants of the health screening could not hide their joy as it was a relief for some of them who could not access healthcare because of insufficient funds and the luxury of time as most of them are market women, business men and women.

Some of the beneficiaries showered blessings to show their appreciation for the effort of the Loyal Ladies and encouraged other corporate and religious bodies to emulate such initiatives. The health screening was largely attended by children and the aged.

By Charles Cheku Armah