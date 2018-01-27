NPP Elects Electoral Area Coordinators

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun the process of electing Electoral Area Coordinators throughout the country.

This follows a successful poll to elect five polling station executives in all the regions which ended on January 21, 2018.

In a press statement, John Boadu, NPP’s Acting General Secretary, indicated that the election of electoral area coordinators was scheduled to begin yesterday, 26th January to Monday, 29th January across all the over 5,000 electoral areas in the country.”

He said the Electoral College for the area coordinators’ elections would “comprise all the five elected polling station executives from each polling station within the electoral area, as well as the incumbent electoral area coordinator.”

He said the party anticipates the maximum cooperation of all stakeholders in the exercise and wished all aspirants the best of luck.

He, however, admonished them to abide by the rules and regulations that had been issued regarding the exercise.

Mr. Boadu also extended the party’s gratitude to its rank and file, particularly those who played diverse roles in the just-ended successful polling station primary.

He said the primary recorded a 90 percent success rate, adding that a “mop-up” was conducted to make up for polling stations that had some challenges.

The Acting General Secretary added that the party also admires the maturity with which all the stakeholders, including aspirants and their supporters, respected the rules of engagement that governed the conduct of the exercise.

“The party also congratulates all the successful candidates and hopes that they are able to discharge their mandate effectively and thus strengthen the polling station structures which invariably form the very foundation of the party,” Mr Boadu added.

By Gibril Abdul Razak