NPP Elders Fight Chairman

The Council of Elders, Party Executives and the faithful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bole/Bamboi Constituency has called on government to disregard a letter written by the Constituency chairman and secretary of the party labeling it as malicious and a complete fallacy.

The letter, written and signed by the constituency chairman, Zakaria Sulemana and his secretary, Chief Abdulai Iddrisu Nugbasu and directed to the President, is seeking the dismissal of the Bole District Chief Executive(DCE) who the elders for the party described as very hardworking and diligent in the execution of her duties.

In a press statement issued by the Council of Elders, the Elders stated that the party’s Constituency Chairman and Secretary have no moral right to ask for the revocation of the Bole DCE, Veronica Alele Heming’s appointment.

According to them, Abdulai Ibrahim, who happens to be the younger brother of the constituency secretary is believed to be the preferred choice of the two leaders as they were known to have unsuccessfully lobbied and supported him to become the DCE for Bole District.

The Constituency Council of Elders alleged that the Chairman and Secretary went even as far as extorting money from party members who contested for the DCE position in the Bole District after the party’s election victory early this year.

“How on earth would any serious constituency leader (Chairman and Secretary) extort money from their own party members?” They querried.

The Party Elders called on the Yagbonwura, the Paramount Chief of the Gonja Traditional Area to bring Wakawakawura, Chief Abdulai Iddrisu Nugbasu, who is the secretary of the party in the constituency to order saying he is gradually dragging the respect people have for traditional authorities in the Northern Region into disrepute.

“We want government to treat the letter with the contempt it deserves and disregard the contents completely.”

Effort by this paper to contact the party chairman and secretary for their comment on the matter proved futile.

