NPP Confab Committee

A 16-member National Planning Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that would oversee the 2017 National Conference slated for Cape Coast has been inaugurated.

The committee is tasked to ensure the success of the forthcoming annual congress in the Central regional capital.

The 2017 National Delegates’ Conference would be held from 25-27 August.

Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, told the journalists on Friday that he was hopeful the committee would work to satisfaction.

The committee is chaired Fredrick Fredua Anto, the vice chairman of the party.

The members are Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, National Treasurer; Sammi Awuku – National Youth Organiser; Kamal-Deen Abdulai, National Nasara Coordinator; Robert Kutin – Central regional chairman; Kwamena Duncan – Central regional minister; Thomas Agyei Baffour, deputy regional minister; Kwesi Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport; Barbara Ayisi, deputy Education Minister; Alfred Thompson, a parliamentary hopeful in the last election; Adomako Baafi, a deputy Communication Director; Bright Acheampong, a deputy Chief Executive National Youth Authority; Maame Afua Akoto, a deputy MASLOC chief executive; Diana Karikari and Hajia Sauda Saeed.

Mr Boadu expressed the hope in the people selected for the task, saying that they have the track-record to accomplish the job.