NPP Race: Alhaji Short Withdraws

Alhaji Abubarkari Abdul-Rahman

A leading contender in the race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship position Alhaji Abubarkari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short has pulled out of the contest.

“I believe the interest of the party will be best served by my withdrawal,” Alhaji Short remarked in a statement signed by his campaign manager Kwabena Marfo.

He has since communicated his decision to the hierarchy of the party.

“To all my supporters and sympathisers, I want to thank you for your support. To the grassroots of our party who wished me well, thank you for your encouragement.

“And to all the members of my team, I thank you for your dedication. To all and sundry, I apologise for any inconvenience my decision has caused you,” the statement added,

The contest is now a straight fight between the acting chairman Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim.

The ruling NPP will be electing its national executives in July.

-Starrfmonline