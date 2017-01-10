NPP Chairman For Trobu Constituency In Police Grips For Attacking Police Officer

Kwame Ofosu Adjei in police custody

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Trobu Constituency Kwame Ofosu Adjei is in the grips of the Amasaman Divisional Police for attacking a police officer on duty at the Pobiman tollbooth.

The officer is said to have prevented the NPP constituency chairman from entering the office of the supervisor of the tollbooth on the Accra-Nsawam highway.

Mr Ofosu Adjei is reported to have been at the tollbooth on Tuesday morning, requesting to see the supervisor, Madam Emelia Ocloo. But attempts to prevent him by the officer on duty led to a scuffle between the two.

The police officer, who called for reinforcement, explained that he had prevented the party officer from entering the office against the backdrop of recent takeovers of tollbooths and other state installments by party supporters.

In an interview with TV3’s Selorm Amenyah, a member of the NPP, Samuel Joe Lartey, said the constituency branch of the party had visited the tollbooth to prevent persons who hold themselves up as members of Invisible Forces from taking over the facility, and not to take over the running of the facility NPP supporters have stormed some state installments in attempts to take over their management with the pretext that a new government has come to power.

But some party officials have since condemned the actions and asked the police to stamp its authority by arresting those miscreants.

-3news