NPP Chairman Aspirants Must Endorse Freddie Blay – Group

Freddie Blay

A group called Get Blay Endorsed (GEBE) has urged all New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants vying for its National Chairmanship position to step down and back Acting Chairman Mr Freddie W. Blay as sole candidate.

The group believes rallying behind candidate Blay as the party’s national chairman will pave way for his continuity of what they described as good works done to enable the party retain power come 2020.

GEBE National Executives; Mr Ishmael P. Dimah, Coordinator, Mr Anyimah Mens, Secretary and Mr Kwabena Jordan, Convener in a jointly signed statement and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa said on Monday.

The whole of NPP fraternity saw Mr Blay’s resilience while in opposition and how he stood on grounds to work his heart out to bring the party into power and therefore must be rewarded, the statement said.

It expressed gratitude to the NPP fraternity and delegates countrywide for the trust and cooperation shown towards the “Acting National Chairman” over the period.

“We wish to also thank Mr Alhaji Abubakari [Alhaji Short] for withdrawing from the race,” which has paved way for the endorsement of Mr Blay.

They described Alhaji Short’s action as an indication of goodwill and a step in the right direction for the unity of the ‘elephant party’.

The statement said the group believed Mr Blay had the best policies that would provide grassroot members what was due, saying: “it’s for no other reasons that the latest research conducted puts him ahead of all others.”

“It is against this backdrop that GEBE is appealing to all delegates across the country to consider the unity and progress of the party and endorse Freddie Worsemawu Blay come July 7, 2018 in Koforidua,” it added.

-GNA