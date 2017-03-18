NPP Celebrates Jake

Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Monday, March 20, 2017, mark the one-year anniversary of the demise of the party’s former National Chairman, Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey.

He passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2016 in London.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Greater Accra Women’s Organizer of the NPP, Joyce Zempare, noted, “Jake’s contribution to the NPP can never be forgotten even in death, hence the celebration.”

According to her, a church service and a ‘get-together’ will be held on Monday to celebrate the life of one of the greatest sons of the ‘elephant’ family.

“The service will be held at 8am at the Ridge Church and after that we will converge at the national headquarters to continue the celebration,” she disclosed.

According to Ms Zempare, NPP members, sympathizers and the general public are invited to celebrate “Jake the great.”

Obetsebi-Lamptey served as Minister of Tourism and Diasporan Relations in the administration of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He was Minister of Information (2001–02) and later Tourism and Modernization of the Capital (2002–05).

Jake, as he was fondly called, held the position of National Campaign Manager of the NPP and secured victory for the party during the 2000 elections with Mr John Agyekum Kufuor as the presidential candidate.

