NPP Boys On Rampage

Some members of the Invisible Forces at the Tema Port

Some alleged members of the Invisible Forces, the security team of New Patriotic Party (NPP), yesterday stormed the premises of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) in Tema to demand recruitment into the National Security.

The angry youth were seen at some key installations of the Tema Port such as Golden Jubilee Terminal, Reefer Container Yard and Atlas Yard trying to take control.

Reports of NPP activists invading public institutions to demand employment or sack people suspected to be NDC activists were rife in the media.

Some were said to have gone to the Passport Office in Accra, demanding answers on how the office is run.

They drove to the Passport Office in NPP branded vehicles and offered to provide security at the office, a request the Director of Passport Alexander Grant rejected.

Some activists were said to have also invaded the Nkrumah Flats at Laterbiokorshie to drive away NDC residents.

In Tema, the activists thronged the port on motorbikes and other vehicles, with some seen loitering around the port main entrance.

The heavily-built men, some of whom were dressed in black T-shirts with the inscription ‘Invisible Forces,’ were seen loitering at the above-mentioned departments of the port to start operating the installations.

The Commander of the Tema West Invisible Forces, Ibrahim Iddrisu, told a section of the media that they had sacrificed enormously for the party to capture power, and it was time they were given jobs as security guards at the port.

According to him, considering the role they played to capture power from the NDC prior and during the campaign season, they were the right people to be employed at the Tema Port.

“We are not at the terminal to take over the place, but rather to fight for our right to work, because we have actually sacrificed for the party and we deserve to be acknowledged and given employment here at the port.”

“We are the right persons for the job because we were the same guys they used during the campaign and we will not allow anybody to come and enjoy from our sweat,” Ibrahim Iddrisu pointed out.

The commander of the group added that they had information that some members of the party had been issued with appointment letters to gain employment as port securities without the knowledge of the Invisible Force, hence their decision to storm the Tema Port to demand employment.

However, the Tema Regional Police Command and Port Security, had managed to bring the situation under control after dialogue with members of the Invisible Forces to vacate the various installations.

Calm returned to the place after closed-door meeting with management of the port and the security officials in Tema.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema