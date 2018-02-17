NPP Boils At Kwadaso

Sam Pyne

There is confusion in the Kwadaso branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) owing to reports of discrimination ahead of the party’s primaries.

Several key party members have complained bitterly about plans to force them out of the political party.

The affected people alleged that they had been denied forms to take part in the primaries in the constituency.

Others claimed their names had been deleted from the register of the party at the polling stations.

They added that the names of dead party people and those living abroad had been found in the party’s register at Kwadaso.

The affected people attributed the problems to the constituency chairman and NPP MP for Kwadaso.

The aggrieved NPP members at Kwadaso have therefore vowed to go to court to stop the polls in Kwadaso Constituency.

One of the affected members, Kwame Kwakye, accused the constituency chairman of hijacking the party’s forms.

He said that all efforts to get party forms from him had proved futile so far.

Kwame Kwakye, who spoke on Nhyira FM, urged the party leadership to quickly intervene to help save the party.

Other angry NPP members that spoke to the radio station threatened to leave the party.

“There is injustice in the party so we would quit the party if our grievances are not addressed,” according to them.

Meanwhile, Sam Pyne, the Ashanti Regional General Secretary of the NPP, has pledged to address the concerns of party members in Kwadaso.

He assured the aspirants in the various constituencies that copies of the constituency album would be given to them upon request.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi