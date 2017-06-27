NPP Bares Teeth At Manhyia North

Collins Owusu Amankwa (4th right) and Kwaku Oppong on the high table

The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed disgust at the continuous bickering and chaos in the party at Manhyia North Constituency in Kumasi.

The ruling political party has therefore warned the leadership of the NPP at Manhyia North, including the executives and the Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Owusu Amankwa, to quickly unite.

Nana Kwame Boakye, a member of the NPP Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region, who gave the strong warning, expressed dissatisfaction with the instability in the party in the Manhyia North Constituency.

Nana Boakye disclosed this while speaking during the Manhyia North Constituency NPP Annual Delegates Conference, which was held at Moshie Zongo, a suburb in the constituency on Saturday.

He observed that the party’s dirty linen has always washed in the public in the constituency, which has the tendency to impugn its reputation.

Nana Boakye said: “Luckily the NPP is in power now so I expect the party’s great victory in 2016 to unite the party in the constituency, especially party chairman, Kwaku Oppong and Collins Owusu Amankwa, the MP.

“Let’s bury the hatchet and let’s forgive one another where there exists a rift so that together we can work to transform our great political party, the NPP,” he said to an applause from party delegates.

On her part, Beatrice Owusu, a representative of the party from the regional level, urged the party chairman, Kwaku Oppong, to take the MP, Owusu Amankwa as his son.

Prior to the admonishments, party executives such as Frederick Addai, Treasurer and Anthony Gyamfi Ameyaw, Secretary, took turns to brief the delegates on the current situation in the party in the constituency.

Hon. Owusu Amankwa and Mr. Kwaku Oppong also reiterated their commitment to let sleeping dogs lie and forge ahead in unity to effectively transform the NPP. The pleasant news was wholeheartedly welcomed by the delegates.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi