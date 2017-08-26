NPP Bans Campaign At Confab

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi

CONTENDERS FOR party positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not supposed to campaign at the party’s National Delegates’ Conference which began yesterday in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, and ends tomorrow, August 27.

Any party member, whose posters and billboards would be sighted at the event venue could face serious sanctions from the party’s leadership.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, said the party’s National Council, gave the order recently.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the NPP wants to use the conference to unite the party.

He therefore, urged party faithful not to turn the conference into a campaign platform since that could cause problems.

Wontumi recounted that the NPP suffered serious internal problems prior to the 2016 polls – which the party eventually won.

“This conference presents a nice opportunity for the NPP to heal all its wounds and unite as one happy family,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amoako Baah, a contender for the NPP national chairman position, has ordered for immediate removal of his billboards from the venue.

He said on Ashh FM in Kumasi that a certain lecturer in Cape Coast had mounted his (Baah’s) billboard at the entrance of the conference venue.

Dr. Baah said he was aware that the party had banned campaigning at the conference venue “so I have ordered for the removal of the billboard.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi