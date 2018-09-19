NPP Appoints Officers

John Boadu

The NPP, has, at a joint National Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held Wednesday, September 19, 2018, appointed the following persons to head the various directorates of the party as well as deputy national officers:

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

Yaw Boaben Asamoah

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND ELECTIONS

Evans Nimako

DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

Collins Nuamah

DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

DIRECTOR OF I.T

Eric Ntori

DIRECTOR OF PROTOCOLS

Kwadwo Afari

SENIOR POLITICAL ADVISOR

Mr. Antwi Adjei

APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY NATIONAL OFFICERS:

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARIES

1) Daniel Patrick Nii Laryea Squire

2) Nana Obiri Boahen

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZERS

1) Maxwell Lugudor Cofie

2) Elvis Botah

DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZERS

1) Justina Awo Banahene

2) Hajia Sawudatu

DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS

1) Perpetual Lomokie Akwada

2) Joseph Nyaniba Kwayaja

NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATORS

1) Ayishetu Yusif

2) Abdallah Toric

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORS

1) Kamal-Deen Abdulai

2) Kofi Agyapong

3) Haruna Mohammed

4) Yaw Preko

5) Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini

6) Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen

7) Richard Asante Yeboah

8) Maame Yaa Aboagye

9) Joyce Zempare

10 Richard Nyamah

The party congratulates all the appointed officers and calls on them to discharge their mandate diligently to vindicate the confidence reposed in them with the view to enhancing the party’s fortunes at all times.

Thank you.

John Boadu

General Secretary