NPA: We’ve No Contract With Any Company To Do Cylinder Recirculation

The NPA, in a statement responding to claims by the Gas Tanker Drivers Association, said neither Puma Energy Limited or any other Company has been issued a license to do the cylinder recirculation as part of the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

RE: 7000 GAS TANKER DRIVERS TO LOSE THEIR JOBS BY SEPTEMBER

The attention of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been drawn to a purported statement emanating from the Gas Tanker Drivers Association and widely circulated in the media yesterday 2nd August, 2017 with the above caption in which a number of false allegations were made and we hereby seek to clarify and set the records straight.

Claim 1: Contract with Puma Energy

The publication claimed Government had entered into a contractual agreement with Puma Energy Limited to be the sole entity tasked with the supply of gas and LPG cylinders to domestic consumers. This is an outright falsehood perpetuated by the Association.

We wish to categorically state that neither Puma Energy Limited nor any other Company has been issued a licence to do cylinder recirculation. Puma Energy is a licensed Oil Marketing Company whose primary role is to sell petroleum products to bulk consumers and the general public through retail stations and reselling outlets.

Claim 2: Policy to commence on September 1, 2017

Contrary to the claim that the Cylinder Re-circulation Model policy is set to be implemented beginning September 1, 2017, the policy is in a draft stage which is yet to be finalised and submitted to cabinet for approval before implementation.

The ministerial sub-committee led by NPA is currently reviewing the policy and at the same time developing a draft implementation plan.

The NPA has held two separate meetings with LPG/Oil Marketing Companies to collate their concerns and these have been taken care of in the draft policy implementation plan.

Further consultations will be held with the said companies and other stakeholders including the Gas Tanker Drivers before the policy is finalized and implemented.

Claim 3: Policy will keep thousands out of job

It is worthy to mention that while the policy will seek to maintain the existing jobs, it is also going to create more jobs based on the category of licences to be created in the implementation plan.

Conclusion

In this regard, the NPA wishes to assure the general public that it is not in our interest to keep the Gas Tanker Drivers Association out of job as is being speculated.

As the Regulator of the petroleum downstream industry, we have a responsibility to safeguard the interest of all our service providers as well as consumers.

