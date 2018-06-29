NPA Briefs Council of State On Cylinder Re-Circulation

Alhassan Tampuli – NPA Boss

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has briefed the Council of State on the imminent implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model policy.

The NPA team of experts, headed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alhassan Tampuli, met the distinguished members of the council yesterday at the State House in Accra.

The policy is expected to come into force by early next year.

Under the Cylinder Recirculation Model, consumers would have to exchange their old empty gas cylinders for new and filled ones.

According to the NPA, LPG bottling plants would be sited away from congested or commercial areas and their main business would be to brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders for distribution through retail outlets.

Low risk stations would be designated to supply of gas to vehicles.

Giving an overview of the project, Mr. Tampuli told the members of the council that apart from addressing safety and security concerns, the new recirculation policy would also take into consideration issues of affordability, availability and accessibility.

The issue of non-adherence to standards and laid-down procedures, resulting in accidents and explosions, inadequate knowledge and skills of operators and consumers are retarding progress, he stated.

“We cannot leave the safety and security issues in the industry in the hands of those who have inadequate knowledge and skills. We have to put in proper structures and respect those structures,” he said.

He said the government, through the Authority, is determined to deliver a model that responds to our peculiar needs of the country.”

“We want to ensure that what we come out with will be able to stand the test of time.”

He added “before we start any high-level consultation, it should begin with this august council. In my view, it is the conscience of the nation.”

He said there is no way the new policy would put people out of their jobs and promised that the new model would rather create more employment opportunities, saying “about 100,000 jobs are guaranteed throughout the country in the value chain.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State, said the council is ready to listen to all concerns of stakeholders as part of efforts to find the best way to ensure a successful implementation of the policy.

“We are ready to receive whoever wants to seek advice from us concerning the policy implementation. The industry is fairly well represented on the council so we will be able to proffer the requisite advice on the way forward.”

By William Yaw Owusu