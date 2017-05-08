 Nothing Is Working For Us …Kotoko Coach Admits

Frimpong Manso

Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Frimpong Manso has admitted nothing is working for the club.

Kotoko, suffered their second streak set back in less than a week; losing to Great Olympics after the 1-3 loss to Hearts of Oak in the 60th anniversary first leg tie in Accra.

Saturday’s loss is the club’s eighth successive defeat in all competitions and sixth league slump.

Responding to the media after the Olympics debacle , Manso said, “Nothing seems to be working for us, sometimes you feel like it’s going to be this weekend to turn the corner but then it’s getting worse so for me yes, I’m having a difficult time to turn things around.”

“I met the situation but it’s been very difficult for us to come out from this mess, I must be honest with that. We have tried to pinpoint the problem but to no avail.”

“Anytime we try to solve the problems we suspect might be the cause of the slump, we end up facing another and today it happened again, we had a terrible afternoon, so I think it’s a big problem for all of us.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum