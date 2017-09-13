Nothing Will Stop Us – Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo and Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is optimistic “nothing will stop” the Akufo-Addo-led administration from implementing policies that will transform Ghana.

Addressing the press after the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia stressed Ghana is well resourced and it will take political will to realise its dreams.

“Nothing will stop us,” the economist served notice as he touted the flagship programmes being rolled out by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the international media.

He said: “The resources are there. We have the natural resources. The roadmap is there and we just need the will to do it. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel because there are examples all over in the world to follow.”

Dr. Bawumia asserted the government wants to make the private sector the engine of growth to create more jobs, especially in the agriculture sector.

“Governments turn to take on too much and feel they can do everything, but we need to empower the private sector to be the engine of growth to create jobs. And we can get a lot done if we prioritise them.

“Ghana is going to implement a marshal plan in the agriculture sector. The whole idea of increasing productive capacity depends on inclusion. We have to develop the capacity of the farmers – our focus on agriculture is one of inclusiveness,” the former deputy governor of the Central Bank noted.

He said it is against this background that government is “building a pool of human capital” through the newly launched Free Senior High School Education policy.

“Free SHS is to build a pool of human capital that can be very productive… We want to add value to our raw materials and that means we have to build productive capacity hence the one district one factory policy,” Dr. Bawumia pointed out.