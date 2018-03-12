I Am Not A Womaniser – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney has debunked reports circulating in a section of the media that he is a womaniser.

Reacting to the reports, the hiplife artiste stated emphatically that “I am not a womaniser and I don’t think I will be a womaniser. I have a lot of female friends in the creative industry I work with. I have no intention of dating any of them. We do business together and nothing more.”

He added, “If there is anything I would want the public to spare me of, it is the perception that many people hold that Sidney is a womaniser. Sometimes, I wonder what evidence such accusers have to label me as such.”

Barima Sidney also pointed out that he has never dated any lady in the music industry ever since he joined it more than two decades ago.

He debunked rumours that he is no longer a force to reckon with on the music scene, adding, “I want my fans to know that Sidney is back this year for good and ready to give them juicy stuff. I have already dropped three single this month. I have more singles and videos in the pipeline for all my fans. I am working on my new album which would probably come out by the end of the year.”

By George Clifford Owusu