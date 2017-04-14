‘Not Under My Watch’ – Akufo-Addo Condemns Delta Force In First Easter Message (VIDEO)

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned attacks on the Judiciary by pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militant group, Delta Force in his first Easter message to Ghanaians.

In the message, the President among other things vowed to ensure the laws of the country are respected and applied ‘without fear or favour’.

“It is for this reason that I regret so much the unfortunate incidence that happened in Kumasi recently. Inasmuch as the law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary have moved to apply the laws of our land, let me reiterate that it will not be under my watch that people act with impunity. Neither will it be under my watch that the laws of our land will not be respected,” he said

