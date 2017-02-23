We Have Not Sacked 110 Workers – COCOBOD

The management of COCOBOD has debunked allegations by the Minority in parliament that government has sacked 110 staff from the institution.

Director of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Noah Amenyah who disclosed this on Asempa FM’S Ekosi Sen Thursday said the minority failed to verify from management before making the allegation public.

At a press conference to present their ‘True State of the Nation Address’ on Wednesday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has dismissed some 9,739 workers since they took office.

This number, the Tamale South MP said, includes some 110 staff of COCOBOD.

But Mr Amenyah indicated that the allegation is not true.

According to him, COCOBOD has long tested policies that guide the employment and dismissal of its staff, but not on political motivation.

Below is the full statement to that effect

-Adomonline