I Am Not NDC Supporter- Nacee

Nacee

Renowned gospel artiste Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, who has been branded as a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a result of having composed a campaign song titled ‘Onaapo’ for the political party, has denied being a member of the party.

The artiste who is credited with a number of hit songs claimed that his relationship with the NDC was purely business.

According to him, he has never been a member of any political party and is not ready to become a member of a party in the country.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Drive hosted by Ike Da-Unpredictable, the gospel artiste who is also a sound engineer said, “I am not an NDC supporter, I am not a card bearing member of any political party.”

He also denied rumours that he was paid huge sums of money for the ‘Onaapo’ hit song, adding, “It’s not true that I was given billion of cedis for the Onaapo song.”

The gospel artiste, however, failed to tell the host of the programme how much he was paid for the song.

The sound engineer refused to mention the political party he voted for in the just-ended elections, saying his vote is a secret.

Nacee who has been in the sound recording business for some years now has successfully worked with artistes such as Antwi Ne Antwi, Noble Nketia, Obour, FBS, Samini, Ohemaa Mercy and Isaac Ampong.

The rest are Rev Prince Nyarko, Grace Ashy, Wofa, Cee, Sidney, Suzzy & Matt, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and many others.

Nacee has also nurtured artistes like No Tribe, Bernice Ansah, Vida, Otumfuo, Celestine and Odeefuo.