‘I Was Not Installed By Political Powers’- New Ga Mantse

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the newly-installed Ga Mantse of the Ga State has stated that he wasn’t installed by certain political powers.

According to him, he was installed through the right process and by the right kingmakers.

“I’m here to fulfill the mandate of our fathers. Nobody will decide who becomes Ga Mantse apart from the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse, Dr Nii Tetteh Kwei II, and his Ga Dzaase Council. The Sakumo Wulomo does rites for the Ga Mantse, but he does not install a Ga Mantse,” the new Ga Mantse said shortly after he was installed.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II added “I have an agenda for the Ga girl child. There is cholera and several communicable diseases that affect our community and you sing and talk about a gazette that was acquired fraudulently. We appeal to the authorities to reverse that action because we have resolved that we are not afraid; politics will not be brought into this reign, I wasn’t installed by politics, it was because people saw that the 2014 ruling which declared the Ga Stool vacant must be enforced and that was what was enforced.

“We didn’t bring the stool house like how they [rival group] did. We asked for the keys and it was given willingly, not under duress, not with a gun,” he noted.

“Ga has serious problems which need solutions. There are children who cannot read nor write. There are youth that need entrepreneurial skills… Why are you using the little things to divide us? No law in the land will determine who Ga Mantse becomes, we are sons of the soil.”

The current Ga Mantse, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, was destooled from the Ga Mantse Palace following the installment of the new king in the divided kingdom of the Gas in the Greater Accra region.

The new king Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tackie, who was the running mate of Jacob Osei Yeboah in the 2012 elections, was installed Friday at the palace. He is married with two children. His stool name is King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Background

It will be recalled that last week, the acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, who is also Otublohum Mantse, asked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to reverse the induction of Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse into its fold.

In a statement, Nii Nsaki II questioned the legitimacy of Nii Latse as Ga Mantse since his status is a matter of dispute at the court.

“We ask that the position of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is reversed to bring calm and peace to the Ga state. We vehemently condemn this induction and do not support it.

“The Ga Mantse is the head of the Ga Traditional Area, and if he is not accepted by the Ga Traditional Council, then his position is illegal.

There is an injunction by the High Court on the Ga Traditional Council not to induct Nii Adama Latse into its fold. The Ga Traditional Council on 13th February, 2017, was duly ordered that its defendants be restrained from inducting Nii Adama Latse as Ga Mantse, and also restrained from transmitting his Chieftaincy declaration forms for Gazette notification at the National House of Chiefs,” the statement said in part.

-Starrfmonline