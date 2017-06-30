It Was Not Our Day …Coach Appiah

Kwasi Appiah

Black Stars trainer Kwasi Appiah has summed up his side’s slender loss to Mexico as sheer ill luck.

To him, Ghana should have buried the game considering how well the team played in the international friendly on Monday.

The South Americans grabbed the opener before recess from the spot; a decision the West Africans considered controversial.

Coach Appiah said after the game that “Sometimes if it is not your day, it’s not your day.

“Considering the way we played, we could have had at least three or four goals easily. But unfortunately we could not finish.”

Ghana next face USA at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Ghana will pocket a fee of $455,000 as appearance fee for the two friendlies .

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum