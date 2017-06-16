We Do Not Have The Brains To Make It (1)

“There shall be a President of the Republic of Ghana who shall be the Head of State and Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces….The President shall take precedence over all other persons in Ghana, and in descending order, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice, shall take precedence over all other persons in Ghana….The President shall not, while in office as President, be personally liable to any civil or criminal proceedings in court”.

— 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana”

“Ghana was the first place in sub-Saharan Africa where Europeans arrived to trade – first in gold, later in slaves. It was also the first black African nation in the region to achieve independence from a colonial power, in this instance Britain. Despite being rich in mineral resources, and endowed with good education system and efficient civil service, Ghana fell victim to corruption and mismanagement soon after independence in 1957”

__BBC Report

Just go back into time eight years during the administration of John Fiifi Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama NDC administration and recollect some of the massive scandals, corruption, thievery, naked robbery and the economic rape of the nation which took place. SADA ,GYEEDA, ISOFOTONE, WOYOMEGATE, Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), National Communications Authority (NCA), Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Metro Mass Transport, VELD, PURC, COCOBOD, just to name but a few. Just stop there and move no further. I know as a fact that if we bring in the British Secret Service MI5 to dig deep into all the political administration we have had in this county from independence, more scandalous scandal shall be unearthed.

Indeed not a single administration shall remain unscathed and pass the litmus test to the gates of salvation. Indeed, the whole post-independence era is strewn with broken dreams, failed state institutions, corrupt administration, greedy bastards. However that should not prevent us from looking at a recent case study. Let us just pick one example of man’s inhumanity to his fellow human beings, the wickedness of the blackman to his fellow blackman, the dastardly satanic evil act of the educated elites in entrusted positions towards the poor suffering citizens during the John Dramani Mahama NDC administration – the SADA saga out of the whole unwholesome lot.

SADA was crafted to alleviate the poverty of the people of the Savanna Region. It was crafted by John Agyekum Kufuor NPP administration, a political administration which was portrayed and touted by the Savanna educated elite within the NDC as anti-Savanna government. SADA after its creation amidst massive opposition among the educated illiterates of the Savanna elites, it was hijacked by John Dramani Mahama NDC administration and turned into one of the numerous machineries created by that administration to loot and share the nation’s wealth among its NDC apparatchiks.

The entire management, administration and execution of SADA was entrusted to only the educated illiterate elites from the Savanna Region to enable them find a conduit pipe to mill the poor suffering people of that region. Never in the annals of the history of this country have we witnessed a group of people displayed such wickedness, atrocities, wanton impunity, greed and classical criminality towards their own kith and kin as was done by the entire workforce of the SADA brigade rampaging group. Suffice to say, that is the small print in the entire inhuman tragedy. The large print is yet to appear. When the criminal evil satanic scandal broke, John Dramani Mahama recalled all his criminal appointees, treated them with kid gloves as prodigal sons and relocated them.

He even dispatched some of them to distance lands as the nation’s representative in the courts of respected nations of the world where they could commit more crimes against the people of this country far from the prying eyes of their fellow citizens.

The criminal acts of John Dramani Mahama NDC administration makes me remember Mobutu Sese Seku..When he was in power in Zaire, at any time he needed money all what Mobutu did was to ask his Finance Minister to collect US$1million from the central bank. The Finance Minister would go and ask for US$2 million from the Governor of the central bank. The Governor will lift US$3milliom from the vault, give US$2million to the Finance Minister and pocket US$1million himself. The Finance Minister would in turn give US$1million to Mobutu and then pocket the balance of US$1million. No questions asked, no answers provided, the four mystical monkeys: see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil, be at peace with each other.

The import of my story is simple. I know as a fact that some readers including the opinionated cuss and those who rely on faith for salvation and possess unflinching belief in the sanctity of creation will be shocked at the viciousness of the title of this article. Some people may brand me racist. Some may also be edged on by mere curiosity to read it .There are yet still some who are my apostles and will eulogise me as Donald Trump, the person who speaks the mind of people who are afraid to stand up and be counted on issues of interest no matter whose ox is gored. I have complete faith in myself and I know I am on solid ground in my belief. The belief is based on sixty years of independence as a nation and the achievement of the black people since independence came to the black continent and the mentality of the educated elite since assuming power after independence.

Ours is a society where the Seat of Government has been proved beyond all reasonable doubt to be the epicentre of the corruption and the criminal thievery industry since the dawn of independence. In Africa, the occupants of the Seat of Government use family members, cronies gaping sycophants, praise singers, bootlickers, stooges, political prostitutes and complete idiots to syphon state resources to mortgage their buffoon-like lifestyle. If criminal appointees can commit such heinous gigantic crimes as listed above and go scot free, then can we imagine the mighty ocean of turbulent sea of corruption which might have been created all these years by past occupants of the Seat of Government?

Just read carefully the passage above quoted from the 1992 Republican Constitution. Ours is a society where eight former leaders and occupants of the Seat of Government were executed ostensibly in a self-confessed failed attempt to instill probity, accountability and justice in the socio-political system on the orders of a modern day Don Quixote apparently suffering from delusion of grandeur and mental fatigue, a society where two former occupants of the Seat of Government died in enforced exile, a society where two former occupants of the Seat of Government with other leaders of their political party can openly exchange foul and obscene insults and wanton banters ridiculing each other on a political platform, how can we sing the Lord’s song in a society like ours .We should be a society of nitwits to give ourselves such a constitution which gives so much utmost reverence, total immunity from civil and criminal prosecution and the state security keys to imbecile and incorrigible characters to manage our lives for us. We simply do not have the brains to make it.

E-mail: macgyasi@gmail.com

By Kwame Gyasi