Northern Regional NPP Salutes New Minister

Northern Regional Minister-designate Salifu Saeed

The Northern Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Salifu Saeed on his nomination as the Northern Regional Minister-designate by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The party called on members of the party to rally behind the nominee to accomplish the objectives of the party and president to effectively develop the country.

The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sule Salifu, told DAILY GUIDE that Mr Saeed served as spokesperson for the Northern Regional Communication team for almost three years and District Chief Executive (DCE) which would help him to steer the affairs of the region.

He indicated that the minister-designate had united various warring factions in Tamale and other districts.

“Salifu Saeed knows almost every youth group in Tamale and other districts and we think he is the right person for the region.”

He also called on the public to disregard reports in the media that the NPP branch in the Northern Regional was selling forms to persons who wish to become DCEs in the region.

“The DCE Office is a public office and not an NPP office so the Local Government Ministry would have to give directives and if there are forms for people to fill they would have to pick them from there.”

According to him, nobody has reported such incident to officials of the party and called on the public to disregard the reports.

Some groupings in the NPP-Gmantambo NPP Youth Wing and Northern Regional Youth Wing- have expressed their profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Mr Saeed as the Northern Regional Minister-designate.

The secretary for Northern Regional Youth Wing, Alhasaan Abdul Wajid, stated that the nominee’s experience in government, NGOs would help immensely to alleviate poverty in the region.

Muniru Abdul-Latif, Secretary to Gmantambo NPP Youth Wing, also appealed to the President to consider upgrading Nanumba North District into a Municipality since the Local Government Law (Act 464, 1993) states that a municipality must have a population of about 95,000.

According to him, the 2010 population census data reveals that Nanumba North District has a population of about 141,584.

Mr Saeed brokered peace between the Konkombas and the Nanumbas during the tribal war in the Northern Region.

