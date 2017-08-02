Northern Region NPP Gets Communication Office

State of the art office complex donated by Mohammed Adam Samba, NPP Chairman aspirant

Mohammed Adam Samba, an NPP Northern Regional Chairman aspirant has presented a fully equipped state of the art office complex to the regional communication team of the party.

He promised also to give GH¢1,000 to the secretariat monthly as an allowance for the settlement of their bills.

The chairman aspirant said, the donation was his own small way of contributing to the party and making the work of the secretariat easy and simple.

He said one of the strongest backbones of any party is communications team, and so the donation is therefore aimed at helping the team enhance their work schedules and equip them to defend the policies of the party and make its vision known to the general public.

The donation included Laptops, TV-set, a table top fridge and a well-connected Wi-Fi.

The NPP Northern Regional Chairman aspirant during the delegate’s conference in Tamale donated GH₵1,000 each to all the 31 constituencies in the region.

Mr. Mohammed Adam Samba also provided food and drinks to party members for refreshment during the event.

The NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu acknowledged the contributions made by Mr. Samba towards the party’s progress in the region.

The Regional Communications Director, Abdul Kudus expressed the teams gratitude for the gesture and appealed to other party faithful to emulate the gesture.

He wished Mr. Samba well and appealed to him to continue supporting the party to strengthen it in the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale