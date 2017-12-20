Northern MMT Denies Attack On Their Office By NPP Youth

The Northern Regional Depot Manager of the Metro Mass Transit Company Limited, Malik Ibrahim, has denied reports suggesting that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth on Monday, December 18, 2017, ransacked the company’s stores and bolted with spare parts.

Reports that went viral on both mainstream and social media alleged that some suspected NPP youth, during an auction, broke into the MMT stores and left the premises with spare parts.

But the MMT’s Northern Regional Depot Manager, Malik Ibrahim, rubbished the reports in a Citi Newsinterview.

He admitted that the auction took place, but insisted that none of the bidders in the crowd had attacked the company’s stores.

“It is true that we did some auction, and there was a crowd in our yard, but actually nothing of that sort happened,” he said.

“I am putting it on record that none of my parts in the stores were stolen. All our properties are intact.”

He urged the media to desist from politicizing the auction, saying, “the general public came because it is an open auction. People came from all walks of life and so we don’t know which political party’s members were there.”

Source: citifmonline.com