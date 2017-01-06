Nonagenarian Calls On Nana Addo

Nana and his nonagenarian guest

Philip Agyapong, a ninety-nine year old Chief of Nsuta Achiase in the Ashanti Region has paid a courtesy call on President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Accra.

Mr. Agyapong who appears to have some historical links with the President-elect’s family was appointed Magistrate by Edward Akufo-Addo, Nana’s late father and former President of the country.

The Nsuta Achiase Chief was also the class mate of Mrs. Adeline Y. Akufo-Addo (née Nana Yeboakua Ofori-Atta), mother of Nana Addo and Victoria Wellson, Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanten’s mother.

At the visit yesterday, Mr. Agyapong presented framed pictures of the 1939 year group of the school including Nana’s Addo mother to the President-Elect.

Nana Addo who was elated by the presentation upon identifying his mother stated “that’s my mum…”

As the Boys Prefect of the then Achimota College, Mr. Agyapong worked closely with Nana Yeboakua Ofori-Atta who was also the Girls Prefect.

In 1940, Mr. Agyapong as a teacher at Assem Government School taught former President John Agyekum Kufour, Kofi Annan, a former United Nations Secretary-General and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Earlier, the nonagenarian had visited his former pupil ex-President Kufour also at his residence in Accra.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com