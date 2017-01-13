Non-Communicable Diseases Threaten More Lives

Dr Matshidiso Moeti

Millions of people in Africa are predicted to die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) report has indicated.

According to a report released by the WHO, the prediction consolidates other data which indicates that most adults in Africa have at least one risk factor that increases their chances of developing a life-threatening NCD, including heart disease, cancer, type2 diabetes and chronic obstructive lung disease.

The burden of non-communicable illness which has been gradually increasing over the past decade, the report further states, is likely to surpass the toll of sickness and death from infectious diseases by 2030.

Worldwide, deaths from NCDs will reach an estimated 44 million within the next four years, an increase of 15 percent from WHO’s 2010 estimate.

“In recent years, much of the world’s attention and resources have – deservedly – been directed toward the immediate threat posed by emerging viruses, including Zika and Ebola,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, said.

“What this reports serves to highlight, however, is that amidst these emergencies we cannot lose sight of the enormous health dangers posed by non-communicable diseases, especially since many of these can be prevented through changes in behaviour and lifestyle,” he added.

He said prevention of NCDs relies heavily on avoidance of four major behavioural risk factors: tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, a poor diet (not consuming five servings of fruits and vegetables daily), and low levels of physical activity.

The WHO as part of addressing the rising trend has supported countries to carry out surveys to identify the main causes of the increasing trend.

In half of the African countries surveyed, one-quarter of adults had at least three of these risk factors, raising the probability that they would become ill with one or more of these conditions during the course of their lives. Most of these adults were likely to be female between the ages of 45-64.

“These are diseases that can be life-threatening as well as debilitating, and they place a significant hardship on the region, robbing people and families of those who otherwise should be enjoying their most productive years. We must do everything we can to reverse these disturbing trends,” Dr Moeti said.

The prevalence of hypertension, or high blood pressure, in the African region is the highest worldwide, affecting an estimated 46 percent of adults, the report said. In half of the countries in the African region, at least one in three adults was found to be hypertensive.

“The high rates of hypertension are particularly worrisome, as hypertension is a silent killer, with most people unaware of their condition until it is too late,” Dr Abdikamal Alisalad, Acting Director of WHO’s NCD cluster, said.

“High blood pressure can damage the heart, leading to heart attacks, congestive heart failure, and fatty buildup in the arteries, causing them to harden. It also can contribute to stroke, kidney damage and vision loss, among other things. At the same time, hypertension can be successfully treated through lifestyle changes and medication,” Dr Alisalad added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri