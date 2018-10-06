Nominees For Ghana Outstanding Women Awards Unveiled

Afia Pokua

Organisers of the 2018 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have unveiled a shortlist of prominent women vying for various accolades in the maiden awards of the ceremony slated for November 30, 2018, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The awards will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The nominees for the outstanding woman of the year category include Afia Pokua, Yvonne Okoro, Philomena Antonio, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Ohemaa Woyeje, Nana Aba Anamoah and Israella Kafui Mansu, all vying for the topmost award.

The women in politics category will see Barbara Asher Ayisi, Samia Nkurumah, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings and Ursula Owusu vying for the award, whilst while Deloris Frimpong Manso, Leticia Addo, Kate Quartey, Menaye Donkor, Yvonne Okoro, Israella Mansu, Juliet Gyamfi and Mimi Michael have been nominated in the oustanding woman entrepreneur category.

A jury will examine the strides made by the nominated women in their respective endeavours, with winners to be announced during a ceremony night at Alisa Hotel next month.