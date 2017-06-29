Nominations Open For Global Teacher Prize

Maggie MacDonnell displays her award

Nominations have opened for teachers across the globe to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2018.

The nomination period, which started last Wednesday, would close on 8th October 2017.

The Global Teacher Prize Academy, organizers of the event, has indicated that the applicants for the Global Teacher Prize 2018 would be whittled down to 50 after which their names would be announced in December 2017.

This would be followed by a further shortlisting of the applicants to a final number of 10.

And these would have their names announced by February, next year.

The grand winner would be chosen from the 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals worldwide.

All 10 finalists will be flown to Dubai for an awards ceremony that would take place at the Global Education and Skills Forum in March 2018.

The prize is open to all active teachers, who teach children that are in compulsory schooling, or are between the ages of five and 18.

Teachers, who teach on a part-time basis, are also eligible, as are teachers of online courses.

It is open to teachers in every kind of school and subject to local laws in every country in the world.

Ghanaian teachers are also eligible to apply, and they stand the chance of winning the grand prize of $1 million.

In March, this year, Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell won the grand prize.

samuel10gh@yahoo.com

By Samuel Boadi