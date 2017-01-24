Nominations Open For Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Black

Public nominations for the fifth edition of the 2017 Ghana DJ Awards is now open to all DJs and the general public, organisers have disclosed.

The theme for this year’s awards is ‘United By Music’. The award will honour and celebrate deserving DJs in Ghana and across the world who promote Ghanaian music.

The nominees, according to organisers, must have remarkably entertained people and played a major role in music promotion in the year under review.

The annual Ghana DJ Awards has gradually grown to become the country’s yardstick to recognising and awarding exceptional DJs since 2012.

Events Coordinator of Ghana DJ Awards 2017, Ebenezer Boakye-Yiadom, said in a statement that the awards scheme will also recognise non-Ghanaian DJs who have massively promoted Ghanaian music to foreign audiences.

“Everywhere you go, there are DJs feeding a lot of people with good music on radio, at parties or special events and this scheme was designed to highlight and recognise them,” he said.

Ebenezer added that a date and venue for the 2016 edition of the awards will be communicated soon.

DJs and music fans can join the process by logging on to enter at ghanadjawards.org.

Last year, DJ Black of Joy FM won the Best DJ of The Year Awards for the fourth consecutive time.