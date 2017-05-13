Nominations Open For 2nd EMY Africa Awards

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Organisers of the annual Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards yesterday announced that nominations are open for the 2017 edition of the awards.

The award which is in its second year recognises and celebrates great achievements by men.

Exclusive Men’s Magazine and Carbon AV, organisers of the awards, said in a statement that EMYs’ “purpose is to celebrate excellence and to inspire the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen who are celebrated every year at the awards.”

According to the organisers, the deadline for the submission of nominations for this year’s event is May 25, 2017, adding that interested persons can visit www.emyafrica.com for more details about the award categories and the nomination process.

Nominations, organisers explained, are handled by the EMYs’ faculty which is a technical team of eminent members “strategically drawn from diverse corporate and social backgrounds to oversee the collection, collation and aggregation of nominations across the country for this competitive award.”

At last year’s event, renowned Ghanaian businessman, consultant and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, was adjudged the ultimate man of the year.

Other major winners on the night were Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, Dr Kwame Osei Despite, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) and Kwami Sefa Kayi.

In the female category, Dr Beatrice Wiafe of the Breast Care International won the ultimate woman of the year award.

The second edition of the EMYs is slated for June 27 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.