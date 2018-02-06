Nominations Open For 2018 Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Andy Dosty

Public nomination for the 2018 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards is now open to all DJs and the general public, organisers have announced.

According to the organisers, interested Ghanaian DJs, their accredited representatives and fans can fill forms and submit their entries via ghanadjawards.org.

They added that works and performances released between the period of February 1, 2017 and February 1, 2018 should be sent to the organisers by February 20.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Merqury Republic Events, Merqury Quaye, explained that this year’s awards ceremony has several mouth-watering packages for award winners and music fans.

He added that this year’s Ghana DJ Awards will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best; it will be the first time that some selected international DJs from Nigeria, South Africa, UK and USA will be performing live in Ghana for the first time.

The 2018 Ghana DJ Award is expected to attract Ghana’s top musicians, stakeholders in the music, music lovers and a cross-section of the general public.

Merqury Quaye explained that the Ghana DJ Awards is being organised to honour the country’s most hardworking and dedicated DJs who promote Ghanaian culture through music.

To be held soon, the launch of the event which will bring together a number of showbiz personalities, media and individuals from the business community.

By George Clifford Owusu