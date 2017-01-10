Nominations For Entrepreneurs Award Opens

Ato Gaisie, CEO of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (middle) at last year’s Awards

Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for the 7th edition of Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2017.

The deadline for the entries for Ghana’s most prestigious awards is 31st January 2017.

The Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards is being organized in collaboration with OmniBank and endorsed by the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Finance.

The award seeks to reward excellence among the most committed and dedicated entrepreneurs and corporate executives in Ghana.

The theme for the 2016 awards is ‘Promoting Economic Growth through private sector development and corporate governance.’

Ghana Entrepreneur Awards

It is a premier awards competition for emerging entrepreneurs, start-ups, established business owners, innovative and creative entrepreneurs who own and operate businesses in Ghana.

They are recognized for their achievements in business and contributions to economic growth.

The award categories include Entrepreneur of the year, Industrialist of the year, Woman Entrepreneur ,Young Entrepreneur, Agro Business, Health & Medical, Pharmaceuticals, Services, Herbal Industry, Homeopathic Services, General Merchant, Household Industry and Oil & Gas,

The rest are Airline Services, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Hospitality Industry, Transport & Logistics, Building & Construction Industry, Rubber & Plastics, Property Management, Real Estate Development Information Communication, Technology, Education, and Commercial Printing Entrepreneur of the year.

Corporate Executive Awards

The Corporate Executive award also focuses on the exceptional contribution by Chief Executives, Managing Directors and Senior Management who drive Ghana’s greatest organizations.

The award categories include Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year 2016, Woman Executive of the year, Media Executive, Oil & Gas Executive, Financial Services Executive, Food & Beverage Executive, Automotive Executive, and Hospitality & Tourism Executive.

The rest are Telecommunication Executive, Information Technology Executive, Cosmetics & Toiletries Executive, Insurance Executive, Infrastructure Executive, Airline Executive, Brewery Executive and Mining Executive.

A Business Desk report