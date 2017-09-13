‘Nobody Can Retire Me’

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has called the bluff of people forcing him to retire from international duty prematurely.

Gyan said in an interview that in as much as he would not be available for national duty all the time, he is far from hanging his boots.

Some members from the football fraternity has called for his retirement, after leading the team to an uninspiring 1-1 drawn World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi a few weeks ago.

The spectacular performance by the junior members of the Black Stars in Congo recently has fuelled the premature retirement of the senior folks from the national team.

But the tough talking skipper told Angel FM “In this world, things are obvious and it happens in every institution, but I know I won’t play the national team till the end of my life so I will one-day say goodbye to the nation.

“My records for the national team can’t be erased, yes, it can’t be erased, and no one can retire me from the national team; it is only God and time.”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer having hit the back of the net 51 times, his latest recorded in the Ghana-USA friendly.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum