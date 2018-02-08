‘Nobody Can Intimidate Oly’

Fred Pappoe

Great Olympics director, Fred Pappoe has vowed the club will pursue its litigation case with the Ghana FA in court, insisting the relegated Premier League side ‘cannot be intimidated by anybody’.

The Wonder club succeeded in placing an injunction on the start of the 2017/18 season on Monday.

However, the Accra-based side have received massive backlash for their unpopular decision.

But a director of the club, who is nursing an ambition to become the next Ghana FA boss, Fred Pappoe, has vowed going to the full haul.

Nobody can intimidate Great Olympics; I dare anyone to do so. We are not contesting Bechem United, we are dealing with the FA,’ he told Asempa FM

“I don’t think there is anyone at the FA who doesn’t wish me well. Great Olympics is not afraid of relegation. We have no problem going to relegation on merits.

“It was not our intention to make any club inconvenient but this is an issue we have to deal with. We were compelled to go to court because GFA was not ready to resolve the issue.

“GFA was ready to go ahead and play the league without Great Olympics, so we had to go to court. We will defend ourselves from any unfair sanctions meted to us.”

It’s unclear when the league will start amid the financial quagmire that has put clubs in.