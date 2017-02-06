No X-Ray Films At Tema General Hospital

Dr Kwabena Opoku Adusei

Shortage of X-ray films has hit the Tema General Hospital, compounding the problems of patients.

The hospital which attends to patients from Tema, Ashaiman, Dawhenya, Zenu and surrounding communities has reportedly not been receiving the supply of some medicines and X-ray films.

The shortage has mainly affected films used to conduct X-ray on patients, forcing the hospital staff to refer patients to private facilities in the central business district.

Report suggests that some patients who cannot afford fees being charged by private entity return to their homes, leaving everything to fate.

A staff at the X-ray department of the premier health facility in Tema who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE mentioned that “we are not conducting one so go opposite the hospital and ask of the medical facility which conducts X-ray.”

Asked how long they have not been filming X-ray, the health worker disclosed that “for over a week now, we are short of supply. They always say some will but the films are yet to arrive.”

Some affected patients who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE confirmed the shortage, saying, “Because we cannot afford the amount being charged at the labs around we are going home and pray for the hospital to get some so we shall return.”

“It is very difficult for us because we cannot afford the expensive amount charged at the private labs we have been directed to go. I suspect they are benefitting something by giving business to private medical practitioners at the expense of residents,” another patient narrated.

Efforts to get authorities to comment on the issue proved futile.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema