No Tension In Stars Camp

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Afriyie, has rubbished speculations that there is tension in the team’s camp.

He has consequently advised that the speculation be treated with the contempt it deserves.

It came up after the team failed to make it to the final that there is a rift among some members of the playing body.

It was also rumoured that midfielder Mubarak Wakaso had left camp and did not join the team from Franceville back to Port Gentil.

But the surprised outspoken Chairman pointed out that “l am highly surprised about all these wild rumors, you see, like in every human institution, the factor that there are differences due to different individual backgrounds doesn’t mean they are not in good terms.”

“You will realise that fighting for a common purpose is the ultimate goal. In the Uganda game for instance, Gyan was fouled but it was Dede, who converted the spot kick. Kofi you saw the two who people claim they are not in good terms taking part in the ‘piloloo’ session when you arrived with the team’s luggage.”

“They may disagree on issues, but that doesn’t make them enemies. We heard that Wakaso left the team after the semis, but he is in camp as we speak.”

The Stars failed to lift this year’s AFCON title to end their 35-year-trophy drought.

They played second fiddle to their Burkinabe counterparts in the third place game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the team arrived in Ghana from Port Gentil in a chartered aircraft yesterday.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil