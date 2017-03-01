No Show At Wisa ‘Penial’ Trial

Wisa

The Accra Domestic Violence and Gender-based Court has adjourned to March 14, the hearing of the case brought against hiplife artiste Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa Greid.

This was because the substantive prosecutor, Inspector Judith B. Asante, was not available for the trial to continue.

According to the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the prosecutor had gone for a course.

At the last court date, Jerry Avenogbor, lawyer for the accused, had hinted of filing submission for no case because the prosecution in his view has failed to present any substantial witness to build their case in the trial.

The disclosure was after the prosecution had brought its witness, Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager of Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station and the master of ceremony (MC) for the 2015 edition of the station’s ‘December 2 Remember’ event, to testify at the court.

The witness who is also the host of Traffic Avenue programme on the station told the court that she did not see the accused person remove his penis on stage.

She said her duty as MC at the event was to introduce Wisa, which she did and went backstage afterwards.

Jessica stated, among others, that in the course of the performance she heard shouts in the hall, insisting that shouting from the audience was a normal occurrence during performances.

The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hit singer is standing trial for allegedly showing his manhood during a live performance on December 24, 2015 during the ‘December 2 Remember’ event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

A video of the artiste stripping and rubbing his manhood against his female dancer on stage was put on social media, compelling his management to apologise for what it described as the artiste’s “rash and irresponsible behaviour”.

