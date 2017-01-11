No NDC Kind Of Lawlessness – Trust H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The anticipation of an event-free first day for the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was marred by speculations, counter speculations, and counter-counter speculations on a non-existent problem whose apparition seems to have scared the living daylights out of NPP supporters. The non-issue is about the much touted request by the former President, John Dramani Mahama, to keep the house that he lived in.

Seemingly coming with its own muse, the house enchanted its occupants as it appears to have enchanted the whole nation. The NPP says that there is no agreement that it will be given John Mahama as part of his retirement package. Hanna Tetteh, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, claimed that the dissolved NDC Parliament okayed the deal. That could be true because the NDC controlled parliament during their time, so I am not in the least surprised at her utterance. If same is established to be true, then the NDC had yet again demonstrated that they were on a looting agenda in government, and that should be used in the campaign against them heading into the 2020 elections. After all, what theft did the former government not involve itself in with its parliamentary bullying tactics?

But, then again, where does the innocent Akufo-Addo come in regarding this brouhaha? If the deal had already been signed into effect, the rule of law must take its course. It should not be expected that the president would violate laws, rules, and regulations. YES, it is painful that John Dramani Mahama, the former first gentleman suspected of causing major damage to national institutions and massive losses to the State by his irresponsible reign, should have such a magnificent retirement home, especially when that same package was denied former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Suddenly, Karma seems to be at work! Was it not Dr Omane Boamah who went to court along with a few dead brains on behalf of the NDC in the case of the house that the late Jake Obetsebi Lampety acquired? What has changed? Was it not the same NDC that incited some youth to make insalubrious racial statements against President Kufuor on the issue of an office for His Excellency that was never given to him?

I am particularly disappointed, though, that my dear brothers and sisters did not hasten slowly to get an answer for their questions in this regard. However, more disappointing were indications on many social media platforms that Mr Kweku Baaku asserted that President Nana Akufo-Addo had confirmed the house for John Dramani Mahama. I thought that such a proclamation, if truly made, was in bad taste, frivolous, vexatious, and untimely. This statement rather served to turn the heat on the innocent President than to relieve the pressure.

I have always held Kweku Baako in high esteem to the point of describing him as a legendary journalist in my book, “59 Years to Nowhere…and counting The Future is Now”. However, this kind of tactics, as I opine, put a dent on his intentions as far as the government of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is concerned. Why would he confirm a speculation when the NPP hierarchy had denied that there was any form of agreement with the transition team over the house? Besides, why pre-empt any such thing when the nation had not heard from the President either way? Was it a calculated attempt to continue with the tradition of NDC “nokofio” each time there was an issue? This is surreal!

To quote Lil Wayne, “I can’t think far”, lest I be accused of plagiarism.

I think we ought to hold our horses. Nana Akufo-Addo will not do anything on the blind side of Ghanaians. Whatever the decision might be in this matter, he would definitely release a statement to inform the nation why it was taken. And certainly it would be an explanation simple enough to sink into the hardest of heads.

I plead with my brothers and sisters not to tow the line that the NDC want us to. We laboured tirelessly to clinch Power, so let’s not throw away the blessings that GOD Almighty bestowed upon us in the form of the humiliating defeat of the NDC. Besides, our love for and trust in the President created the change that propelled him into office, so why allow a small issue to replace the sweetness we are enjoying with the bitterness of unwarranted criticisms and unfashionable discourse that would only serve to hurt us and our beloved President all the more?

Let us be circumspect, and continue to trust Nana Akufo-Addo to do the right things within the realms of law and order. I believe the law says JDM should be given rent allowance, and I know he would get what the law has prescribed. Magana ya kari…!!!

Let us rebuild Ghana and make our nation great and strong!

By Fadi Dabbousi