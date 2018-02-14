‘No Musician In Ghana Will Die This Year’

Bishop Peter Kayode

Founder and leader of Awakeners International Church, Bishop Peter Kayode, has prophesied that no Ghanaian musician will die this year.

According to him, he has held series of prayer sessions to “cancel” all the ‘prophecies of doom’ about Ghanaian musicians this year.

He bemoaned the actions of prophets who make public prophecies about individuals, especially celebrities and people of good standing in the society.

The man of God stated that it is a shortcoming on the part of these prophets to put such revelations within the public domain without contacting the individuals involved.

Reacting to speculations that a number of Ghanaian musicians will die this year, Bishop Kayode added that he has interceded on behalf of the musicians because “God is a merciful God and not a God of confusion to enter into a family and create uncertainty among members.”

Bishop Kayode, who expressed his sadness over the death of Ebony, underscored that young musicians in the country need proper guidance, adding that there is the “need for Ghanaian musicians to take spiritual things more seriously.”

“The words we men of God speak should be words that should bring celebrities closer to us and not to drive them away. They are role models to the society, therefore, we the men of God need to guide them in their day to day activities,” he reiterated.

Bishop Kayode, however, called on his fellow musicians to give their lives to Christ, adding, “His arms are wide open to receive them only if they are willing to turn their backs on the world and follow Christ and their lives will never be the same again.”